Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Decreases By 33.3%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 420,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SMTS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. 310,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $545.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.84.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 36.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

