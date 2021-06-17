International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. AlphaValue upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY stock remained flat at $$5.52 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 507,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.63.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.