$20.23 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $20.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.91 million to $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,093 shares of company stock worth $8,431,033. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.