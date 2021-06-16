$20.23 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will post sales of $20.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.91 million to $21.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $10.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $93.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.38 million to $96.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.17 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $141.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares in the company, valued at $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,093 shares of company stock worth $8,431,033. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.71.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.