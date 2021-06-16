Velas Price Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Velas has a total market cap of $129.95 million and approximately $984,971.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000887 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000539 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

