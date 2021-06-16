Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $35,529.60 on Exchanges (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $35,529.60 or 0.91398902 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $63,353.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00060669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00149508 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00184793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.42 or 0.00942612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,898.13 or 1.00064361 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “Î¤BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.