Analysts Anticipate Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will announce $506.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.70 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $467.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.57. 1,436,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,746. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

