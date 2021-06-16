Short Interest in Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) Drops By 25.8%

Old Mutual Limited (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,700 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 13th total of 511,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Old Mutual stock remained flat at $$0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.78.

Old Mutual Company Profile

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

