Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declines By 26.1%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PEG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

