Short Interest in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Declines By 26.1%

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 13th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PEG traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,706. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.28. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,551 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.