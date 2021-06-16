Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 13th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,022,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ETCG traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.75. 146,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,217. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75.

