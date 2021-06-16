AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0762 on Major Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and approximately $147,785.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.00775049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00042346 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,146,946 coins and its circulating supply is 245,146,945 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

