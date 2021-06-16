Terra 24 Hour Volume Hits $149.13 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Terra has a market cap of $2.60 billion and $149.13 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $6.23 or 0.00016036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 994,428,358 coins and its circulating supply is 417,589,892 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

