$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $50.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year sales of $220.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.10 million to $224.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $220.55 million, with estimates ranging from $213.10 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.86. 67,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,251. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.87. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $77.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

