Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.81.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.