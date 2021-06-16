Zacks: Brokerages Expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce $10.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.96 billion and the lowest is $10.61 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $9.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.69 billion to $46.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.55 billion to $48.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.66. 5,002,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,098. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.6367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

