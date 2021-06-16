$56.63 Million in Sales Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post sales of $56.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. Heska reported sales of $45.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year sales of $238.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $241.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $264.83 million, with estimates ranging from $257.87 million to $271.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

HSKA traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.01 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 12 month low of $81.98 and a 12 month high of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.10.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Heska in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

