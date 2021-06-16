NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $613.29 or 0.01579782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00427510 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00054278 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001222 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016473 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002939 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

