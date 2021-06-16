Hive Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.26 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $142.21 million and $2.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000158 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001884 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 411,197,461 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

