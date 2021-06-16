$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will report sales of $109.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.00 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $73.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 65,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,308. Orthofix Medical has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,100,000 after purchasing an additional 851,235 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,106 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

