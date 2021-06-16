LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 35.6% in May

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 54,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,032. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $766,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 130,110 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

