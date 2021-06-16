LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of LC traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,188. LendingClub has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

