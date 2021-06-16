IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IBEX Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBXNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of IBXNF stock remained flat at $$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. IBEX Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.

About IBEX Technologies

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B; cartilage assays for the study of synthesis and degradation of connective tissue components; collagen antibodies; and diamine oxidase liquid.

