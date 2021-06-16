LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

LC stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 1,914,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,188. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.82.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $33,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $30,005.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,220.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

