CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $272 million-317 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CarLotz stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 2,842,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,620. The firm has a market cap of $639.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarLotz will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

