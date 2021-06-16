Analyzing Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) and Its Rivals

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) is one of 110 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mawson Infrastructure Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors 594 2931 4465 87 2.50

Mawson Infrastructure Group currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 20.98%. Given Mawson Infrastructure Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mawson Infrastructure Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -$4.93 million -2.63 Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors $1.10 billion $4.53 million 21.27

Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group. Mawson Infrastructure Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group N/A -969.68% -272.90% Mawson Infrastructure Group Competitors -24.98% -1,870.53% -8.38%

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group rivals beat Mawson Infrastructure Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining and digital asset management activities. The company matches energy infrastructure with mobile data centre solutions enabling the proliferation of blockchain technology. It operates in the United States and Australia. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

