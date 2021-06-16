FujiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.36 million and $270.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.06 or 0.06247061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $611.05 or 0.01576041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00439608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00146673 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.82 or 0.00698513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00427497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00369837 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,517,429,051 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

