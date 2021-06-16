Rentberry (BERRY) Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $253,028.57 and $35.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00772530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.18 or 0.07761378 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (CRYPTO:BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

