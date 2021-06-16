Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will post $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $1.86. Texas Instruments posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $187.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,647,692. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.78. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $122.35 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

