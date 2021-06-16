$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. PayPal reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.82. 6,674,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,239. The company has a market capitalization of $315.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $161.66 and a one year high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

