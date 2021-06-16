Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Tomasi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Adam Tomasi sold 2,487 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $228,878.61.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total value of $1,955,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $2,155,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 276,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,467. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.84.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). Research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $62,837,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allakos during the fourth quarter worth about $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,528 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $13,762,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $12,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

