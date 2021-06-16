Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 11,449 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $209,058.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $248,065.02.

Flex stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 2,562,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Flex by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,132,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Flex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,243,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,250,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares during the period. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

