Jonathan Segal Sells 9,303 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.
- On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.
Shares of STKS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 399,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,961. The company has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
