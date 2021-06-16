Jonathan Segal Sells 9,303 Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $216,574.24.

Shares of STKS traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. 399,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,961. The company has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STKS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

