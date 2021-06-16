Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the May 13th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,584,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,219,902. The company has a market cap of $356.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRM. HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. G.Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

