Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Grows By 59.3%

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 226,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,237. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

