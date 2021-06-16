Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion.Capri also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Capri to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

