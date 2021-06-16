SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SGSOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

SGSOY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.19. 13,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

