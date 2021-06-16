Analysts Set Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY traded down $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. 205,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,293. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

