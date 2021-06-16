-$0.44 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.63). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 482,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,199. The company has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,980,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.