-$0.44 EPS Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.63). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company had a trading volume of 482,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,199. The company has a market cap of $234.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $242,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $10,980,000. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.