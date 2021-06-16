Analysts Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after purchasing an additional 768,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after purchasing an additional 281,517 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 786,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.25. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $70.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.