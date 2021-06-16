Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.14. Best Buy reported earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year earnings of $8.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $9.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBY. Barclays raised their price objective on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.79.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.90. 2,937,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,582. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $80.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total transaction of $524,202.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,687.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,598 shares of company stock worth $24,881,741. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

