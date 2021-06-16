HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

Shares of NYSE HEI traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.12. The stock had a trading volume of 235,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,051. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

