Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 20.5%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. 19,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The firm has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.55. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.02%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

