Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 56,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,771% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,014 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,860,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,565,000 after acquiring an additional 677,825 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $17,364,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. 1,091,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,998. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 41.38%.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.