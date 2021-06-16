Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CFO Alan Louis Urban sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $12,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,197.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,470. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSSS. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,864,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in Research Solutions by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 981,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

