Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan Sells 9,418 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ramesh Srinivasan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ramesh Srinivasan sold 21,707 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,172,395.07.

AGYS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 115,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,723. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 1.50. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.06.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.69 million. Agilysys’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AGYS shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilysys by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

