Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00.

Shares of REPL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 278,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,576. The company has a current ratio of 33.25, a quick ratio of 33.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 2.53. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 49.5% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 24,661 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

