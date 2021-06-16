Insider Selling: Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Insider Sells 14,003 Shares of Stock

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RNA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $26.09. 260,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $981.38 million and a PE ratio of -10.00. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 89,317 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

