Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,653. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and set a $5.90 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

