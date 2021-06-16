Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.49 million-183.49 million.
Shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,653. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.
