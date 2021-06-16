NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $67.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 131,827 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $7,769,883.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,190,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,430,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,604 shares of company stock worth $11,421,339 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $82,139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,450,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,670,000 after acquiring an additional 845,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 231.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 710,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,662 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,031,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,807,000 after purchasing an additional 443,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. The stock had a trading volume of 892,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

