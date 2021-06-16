CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue downgraded CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 69,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,763. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64. CD Projekt has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

