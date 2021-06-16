BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. BPER Banca has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.65.

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and SICAVs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

